Ivan scores late as Eagles pull out Game 3

Ivan Ivan scored with 50.3 seconds left in regulation to give the Colorado Eagles a 3-2 road victory over the Chicago Wolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at Allstate Arena on Tuesday.

The teams are back on the ice for Game 4 on Wednesday night (8 ET, ) with the Eagles up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Ivan scored on a wrister from between the circles to put the Eagles back in front after they had coughed up a two-goal lead earlier in the third period.

Chase Bradley and Tye Felhaber scored to give Colorado a 2-0 cushion through 40 minutes, but the Wolves pulled back even on goals from defensemen Domenick Fensore (shorthanded) and Cal Foote.

Trent Miner (10-3) made 28 saves in net for the Eagles, while Cayden Primeau (7-5) stopped 36 shots for the Wolves.

(Colorado leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado 3, CHICAGO 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern