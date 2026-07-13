Jacob named head coach of Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the appointment of Daniel Jacob as head coach of the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

This is the first professional head coaching position for the 45-year-old Jacob, who has been an assistant coach with Laval (2018-21, 2024-26), Syracuse (2023-24) and San Diego (2021-22) in the American Hockey League as well as with Blainville-Boisbriand in the QMJHL (2014-18) and McGill University (2010-14).

A native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Jacob played five seasons at McGill before playing five seasons professionally, primarily in Serbia.