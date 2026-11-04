News

Jeannot Gilbert (1940-2026)

by AHL PR

The American Hockey League is remembering Jeannot Gilbert, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 85.

A native and lifelong resident of La Baie, Que., Gilbert tallied 650 points in 616 games over nine AHL seasons skating with the Providence Reds (1964-65) and Hershey Bears (1965-73). In 1968-69, he won the league scoring title with 100 points in 71 games and led the Bears to a Calder Cup championship.

Gilbert, who scored 20 or more goals in eight of his nine seasons in the AHL, ranks fourth in Bears franchise history with 595 points in a Hershey uniform.

Gilbert also played nine games in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, and finished his playing career by spending two seasons in the WHA with the Quebec Nordiques.

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