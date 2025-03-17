Senators’ Jeník named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Belleville Senators forward Jan Jeník has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 16, 2025.

Jeník posted eight points and a plus-6 rating in two games last week, leading the Senators to a pair of much-needed victories in their pursuit of a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

With Belleville hosting Bridgeport for a weekend series at CAA Arena, Jeník matched a franchise record by recording five assists in a 6-1 win on Friday night. Then on Saturday, he scored the game-winning goal, dished out two more assists and registered a game-high five shots on goal in another 6-1 Senators victory as Belleville improved to 8-0-1-0 in its last nine home contests.

A fifth-year pro, Jeník has totaled nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 38 games for Belleville this season, and has also appeared in two games with the parent Ottawa Senators. The 24-year-old native of Nymburk, Czechia, was a third-round selection by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by Ottawa in a trade with Utah on July 3, 2024.

In 203 career AHL games with Belleville and Tucson, Jeník has recorded 55 goals and 88 assists for 143 points. He scored a goal in each of his first two career NHL games with the Coyotes in 2021, and has compiled four goals and two assists in 24 career NHL outings with Arizona and Ottawa.