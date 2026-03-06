Jets acquire AHL All-Star Rosén

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Isak Rosén as part of a multi-player trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Jets also received defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2026. Defensemen Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley head to Buffalo.

Rosén, 22, has recorded 43 points – including a team-high 25 goals – in just 37 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans this season. He earned his third consecutive selection to the AHL All-Star Classic (he missed the 2025 event due to recall), and was the AHL’s Player of the Month for October.

In 231 AHL games over four seasons with Rochester, Rosén has tallied 87 goals and 98 assists for 185 points. He has added 11 goals and five assists in 27 Calder Cup Playoff contests, helping the Amerks to the conference finals in 2023.

A first-round pick by Buffalo (14th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Rosén also has three goals and four assists in 16 games with the Sabres this season. In 31 career NHL contests, he has registered three goals and five assists for eight points.