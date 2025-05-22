Karlsson, Canucks clip Eagles in OT

Linus Karlsson scored 18:47 into overtime to give Abbotsford a 3-2 win over Colorado in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals at Blue Arena on Wednesday.

Leading two games to one, the Canucks can wrap up the best-of-five series with another win in Game 4 on Friday night.

Karlsson found a loose puck in front after the Eagles turned the puck over behind their own net, and he lifted a shot past Trent Miner for his second goal of the series and his fifth of the postseason.

Abbotsford came back from 1-0 and 2-1 down during regulation, tying the game with 9:15 left in the third period on a goal by Max Sasson.

Victor Mancini also scored for the Canucks, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki registered two assists. Artūrs Šilovs (7-2) made 35 saves for Abbotsford, stopping all 17 shots he faced during the third period and overtime.

John Ludvig and Jake Wise scored for the Eagles, and Miner (4-3) finished the night with 30 saves.

Abbotsford improved to 2-5 all-time in postseason overtime games. Their only previous win came on Apr. 28, 2024, also at Colorado.

(Abbotsford leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Colorado 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado 5, ABBOTSFORD 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford 3, COLORADO 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern