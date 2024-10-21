Wranglers’ Kerins named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Calgary Wranglers forward Rory Kerins has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 20, 2024.

Kerins scored five goals in three games last week, moving into the league scoring lead and helping send the Wranglers to the top of the Western Conference standings.

All five of Kerins’ goals came over back-to-back outings, beginning with his first professional hat trick in Calgary’s 3-1 victory at Coachella Valley on Wednesday evening. Kerins then scored twice more – his third multiple-goal game already this season – including his second consecutive game-winning tally as the Wranglers earned a 5-3 win in Henderson on Friday.

Kerins leads the AHL with seven goals through five games this season, and he is tied with teammates Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier for tops in the league with eight points.

A third-year pro from Caledon, Ont., Kerins tallied 16 goals and 16 assists in 54 games with the Wranglers in 2023-24, his first full season in the AHL. He was a sixth-round choice by the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft and has totaled 24 goals and 18 assists for 42 points in 69 career AHL contests with Calgary and Stockton.