Khaira signs with Canucks

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Acquired by Abbotsford on Mar. 8, 2025, Khaira tallied eight points in 17 regular-season games with the Canucks last season before recording three goals and six assists in 24 playoff contests as Abbotsford won the Calder Cup.

A native of nearby Surrey, B.C., Khaira has totaled 33 goals and 59 assists for 92 points in 190 career AHL games with Abbotsford, Syracuse, Iowa, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City.

Khaira was a third-round choice by Edmonton in the 2012 NHL Draft, and has registered 33 goals and 47 assists for 80 points in 337 career NHL contests with the Oilers, Blackhawks and Wild.