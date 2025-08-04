King named head coach of Bears

Derek King has been named head coach of the Hershey Bears.

King, 58, spent parts of six seasons with AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, beginning as an assistant coach in 2016-17. He helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 2018 and was elevated to head coach on Nov. 6, 2018, serving until his promotion to the Chicago Blackhawks as interim head coach on Nov. 6, 2021.

King was most recently an assistant coach with Chicago for three seasons from 2022 to 2025.

In 165 games with Rockford, King led the IceHogs to a record of 72-81-12.

King joined the Blackhawks organization after stints as an assistant and associate coach with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies from 2009-15. He helped the Marlies capture three North Division titles as well as the Western Conference championship in 2012.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., King played 14 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Islanders, Whalers, Maple Leafs and Blues, recording 612 points (261 goals, 351 assists) in 830 career regular-season games. He appeared in 171 games in the AHL with the Springfield Indians (1987-90) and Grand Rapids Griffins (2002-04).

King succeeds Todd Nelson, who was hired as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this summer.