Kings get Jeník, send Bolduc to Senators

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Jan Jeník from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Samuel Bolduc.

Jenik has played 41 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators this season, notching nine goals and eight assists for 17 points.

In 258 AHL games over six seasons with Belleville and Tucson, Jenik has recorded 67 goals and 99 assists for 166 points.

A third-round pick by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft, Jenik has compiled four goals and two assists in 24 career NHL contests with the Coyotes and Senators.

Bolduc has skated in 56 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season, posting five goals and 16 assists for 21 points.

In 267 career AHL games over six pro seasons with Ontario and Bridgeport, he has registered 33 goals and 80 assists for 113 points.

A second-round choice by the New York Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft, Bolduc has tallied four goals and four assists in 52 career NHL games, all with the Isles.