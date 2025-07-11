Kings tap Lord to lead Reign

The Los Angeles Kings have named Andrew Lord head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Lord succeeds Marco Sturm, who was hired last month as head coach of the Boston Bruins after three seasons in Ontario.

Lord, 40, spent the 2024-25 season with Halifax (QMJHL), where the team posted a record of 19-35-8-2 before becoming the first 16-seed in league history to win a playoff series.

Lord previously served as head coach and general manager of ECHL Greenville from 2020 to 2024, where he led the club to a record of 155-94-39 and won the John Brophy Award as the league’s outstanding coach in 2023-24.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C., began his coaching career with Cardiff in the Elite Ice Hockey League, winning two league championships. during his six seasons.

Lord played 39 games in the American Hockey League over parts of the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons with Rochester, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City.