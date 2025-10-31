News

Kochetkov joins Wolves for conditioning stint

by AHL PR
Photo: Ross Dettman

The Carolina Hurricanes have activated goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov off injured reserve and assigned him to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves for a conditioning stint.

Kochetkov, who helped the Wolves to a Calder Cup championship in 2022, posted a record of 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25.

Carolina’s second-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 116 career NHL games, going 65-36-12 with a 2.47 GAA, a .905 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

In 44 career regular-season appearances in the AHL with Chicago and Syracuse, Kochetkov has a record of 33-7-4 with a 2.38 GAA, a .911 save percentage and three shutouts. He also scored a goal in Chicago’s 4-1 win over Manitoba on Mar. 3, 2023.

Kochetkov was 5-1 (1.65, .950) with two shutouts during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Related Posts

Wolves’ Turcotte, Wranglers’ Gallant suspended
Maple Leafs claim Primeau, Blais
Hurricanes claim Bussi off waivers
Rangers acquire Morrow from Carolina