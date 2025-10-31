Kochetkov joins Wolves for conditioning stint

The Carolina Hurricanes have activated goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov off injured reserve and assigned him to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves for a conditioning stint.

Kochetkov, who helped the Wolves to a Calder Cup championship in 2022, posted a record of 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in 47 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25.

Carolina’s second-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 116 career NHL games, going 65-36-12 with a 2.47 GAA, a .905 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

In 44 career regular-season appearances in the AHL with Chicago and Syracuse, Kochetkov has a record of 33-7-4 with a 2.38 GAA, a .911 save percentage and three shutouts. He also scored a goal in Chicago’s 4-1 win over Manitoba on Mar. 3, 2023.

Kochetkov was 5-1 (1.65, .950) with two shutouts during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.