Penguins’ Koivunen named AHL Player of the Month for February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ville Koivunen has been selected as the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Month for February.

Each month, the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player’s charity of choice – and $2,500 to the Player of the Year’s charity – highlighting the company’s commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Koivunen tallied six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 11 games for the Penguins last month, including a six-game scoring streak and his first two-goal game of the season.

Koivunen assisted on the game-winning goal in the third period of a 4-1 victory over Hershey on Feb. 4, then matched a career-high four points with a goal and three assists in a 6-5 win at Lehigh Valley on Feb. 6. He registered two more assists, including setting up the overtime winner, in a 4-3 decision at Hershey on Feb. 7 and picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Cleveland on Feb. 15. Koivunen closed the month by finding the scoresheet in six straight games, highlighted by a two-goal game at Springfield on Feb. 18 and another game-winning goal vs. Bridgeport on Feb. 21.

The 22-year-old Koivunen leads the Penguins with 21 assists and ranks second on the team with 32 points despite skating in just 27 AHL games this season, while adding two goals and three assists in 27 NHL contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Koivunen, who was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 after posting 56 points in 63 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, was originally a second-round choice by Carolina in the 2021 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Penguins via trade on Mar. 7, 2024. The native of Oulu, Finland, previously spent three seasons with Liiga team Kärpät Oulu and won a silver medal with Finland at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.