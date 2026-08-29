Korchinski gets new two-year deal from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with defenseman Kevin Korchinski on a two-year contract.

Korchinski, 22, has spent the last two seasons with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, totaling five goals and 48 assists in 109 regular-season games. He represented the IceHogs in the AHL All-Star Classic in each year, and was named All-Star Challenge MVP in 2025.

In 105 NHL games with the Blackhawks, Korchinski has compiled six goals and 13 assists. He was a first-round choice, seventh overall, by Chicago in the 2022 NHL Draft.