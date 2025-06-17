Kraken add Eagles’ Schneekloth to staff

The Seattle Kraken have named Aaron Schneekloth as an assistant coach on the staff of new head coach Lane Lambert.

Schneekloth, 46, spent the last two seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, leading the club to a combined record of 83-46-10-5 and a Pacific Division title in 2024-25.

Schneekloth had been with Eagles organization since 2006 in the Central Hockey League, the ECHL and the AHL. He served as head coach of the Eagles’ back-to-back ECHL championship teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18 before serving as an AHL assistant coach under Greg Cronin from 2018 to 2023. He was also an assistant coach from 2013 to 2016 following his retirement as a player; he spent the final seven years of his 11-year playing career with Colorado.

The Kraken also promoted goaltending coach Colin Zulianello from Coachella Valley, where he had spent the last three seasons with the Firebirds working with the likes of Joey Daccord, Chris Driedger, Ales Stezka and 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie goaltender Nikke Kokko.