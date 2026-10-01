Kraken, Flyers trade AHL forwards

The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Devin Kaplan from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward David Goyette.

Kaplan, 22, skated in 49 games as a rookie with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2025-26, recording five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

A third-round pick by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, Kaplan played three seasons at Boston University and made his NHL debut with Philadelphia on Apr. 17, 2025, at Buffalo.

Goyette, 22, appeared in 51 games for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2025-26, posting three goals and seven assists.

Selected by the Krtaken in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Goyette enters his third pro season with nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points in 108 career regular-season games for Coachella Valley.