Kulich, Rosén help Amerks square series

Jiří Kulich scored the go-ahead goal with 7:53 left in regulation and Isak Rosén registered three points as Rochester squared the North Division Finals at a game apiece with a 5-3 win over Laval at Blue Cross Arena on Friday night.

The best-of-five series now moves north to Place Bell, where the Rocket will host Game 3 on Wednesday.

Kulich’s power-play marker snapped a 3-3 tie as the teams spent the evening trading leads for the second consecutive game.

Rosén notched two goals and an assist for the Amerks and Kulich, Lukáš Rousek and Kale Clague all added a goal and an assist. Clague has scored in each of Rochester’s first five games this postseason.

Laurent Dauphin, Lucas Condotta and Jared Davidson scored for Laval. Jacob Fowler (3-1) made 31 saves as the Rocket were outshot 36-19 in the game.

Devon Levi (4-1) made 16 saves for Rochester.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval 5, ROCHESTER 4

Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – ROCHESTER 5, Laval 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30

*if necessary… All times Eastern