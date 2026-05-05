Laczynski nets winner in double OT as Henderson ties series

Tanner Laczynski scored on a power play 1:51 into the second overtime period to give Henderson a 4-3 win over Colorado on Monday night, tying their Pacific Division semifinal series at a game apiece.

The remainder of the best-of-five series will be played in Colorado, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday.

Laczynski redirected Lukas Cormier’s shot from the point over the shoulder of Eagles netminder Trent Miner for the winner.

Cormier and Braeden Bowman each tallied a goal and an assist for the Silver Knights. Viliam Kmec scored with 12:43 left in regulation to tie the game at 3-3, a goal that came just 28 seconds after the Eagles had regained the lead.

Alex Barré-Boulet and T.J. Tynan had a goal and an assist each for Colorado.

Carl Lindbom (3-1) finished with 36 saves in the win for Henderson, while Miner (3-1) stopped 38 of 42 shots but took his first loss of the postseason.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 1 – Colorado 1, HENDERSON 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 4 – HENDERSON 4, Colorado 3 (2OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 – Sat., May 9 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 10 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern