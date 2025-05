The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Ian Laperriere will transition from his previous role as head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and serve as an advisor to general manager Daniel Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

Laperriere spent four seasons as head coach of the Phantoms, leading the team to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Flyers will begin a search for the new head coach of the Phantoms immediately.