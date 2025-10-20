IceHogs’ Lardis named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward Nick Lardis has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 19, 2025.

Lardis recorded two goals and five assists – two of them in overtime – along with a plus-5 rating and nine shots on goal during the IceHogs’ three-game weekend.

On Friday night, Lardis assisted on the game-winning goal as Rockford edged Texas in OT, 2-1. On Saturday in Chicago, Lardis scored his first career professional goal and then set up the overtime winner again, lifting the IceHogs to a 3-2 win. And in Sunday afternoon’s rematch with the Wolves, Lardis tallied four points in a span of just over eight minutes, picking up a goal and three assists as Rockford rallied from an early three-goal deficit before finally dropping a 6-5 decision to Chicago.

A third-round selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Lardis sits atop the entire AHL in scoring with eight points (two goals, six assists) through five games this season. The 20-year-old rookie from Oakville, Ont., led the Ontario Hockey League with 71 goals and totaled 117 points with Brantford in 2024-25, earning First Team All-Star honors, and finished his junior career with 269 points in 234 games over four seasons.