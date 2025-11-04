IceHogs’ Lardis named AHL Rookie of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward Nick Lardis has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Lardis totaled four goals and eight assists for 12 points along with a plus-11 rating in eight games with Rockford during his first month as a professional.

Lardis registered his first pro point with an assist in a 6-2 win at Iowa on Oct. 12. He had his first multi-point game in Chicago on Oct. 18, scoring his first pro goal and assisting on the game-winning tally in a 3-2 overtime victory. The next night, Lardis notched a goal and three assists at Chicago, securing AHL Player of the Week honors following a seven-point weekend. He scored twice in the IceHogs’ 6-1 win over the Wolves on Oct. 28 to close out the month as the league’s top-scoring rookie.

A third-round selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Lardis is currently one point off the overall AHL scoring lead with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 10 games this season. The 20-year-old rookie from Oakville, Ont., led the Ontario Hockey League with 71 goals and totaled 117 points with Brantford in 2024-25, earning First Team All-Star honors, and he finished his junior career with 269 points in 234 games over four seasons.