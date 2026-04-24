Late goal keeps Moose alive

With his team facing elimination, David Gustafsson scored with 42.6 seconds left in regulation to give Manitoba a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee in Game 2 of the teams’ Central Division first-round series.

The decisive Game 3 is set for Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg (3 ET, ).

The Moose were on a power play when Gustafsson got a piece of Brayden Yager’s point shot for his first goal in seven career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Milwaukee defenseman Ryan Ufko opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal 1:42 into the second period. Parker Ford answered a little more than two minutes later with his second goal of the series for Manitoba.

Domenic DiVincentiis made his postseason debut for the Moose and stopped 19 of 20 shots to earn the victory. Matt Murray, coming off a 42-save performance in Game 1, turned aside 33 shots in the loss.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – Milwaukee 4, MANITOBA 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – MANITOBA 2, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern