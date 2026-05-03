Late rally keep Stars alive

Artem Shlaine scored a power-play goal 8:40 into overtime as Texas fought off elimination with a 5-4 road win over Chicago in Game 4 of their Central Division semifinal series on Sunday.

The deciding Game 5 is Tuesday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The Stars were 10.1 seconds away from seeing their season end when Kole Lind tied the game to force OT. Vladislav Kolyachonok’s goal with 7:54 remaining got Texas within striking distance after the Wolves had opened up a 4-2 lead.

Cameron Hughes had a goal and two assists, and it was his feed that Shlaine tucked between the pads of Wolves netminder Cayden Primeau for the winning goal.

Antonio Stranges added a goal and an assist for the Stars, and Rémi Poirier (2-2) made 19 saves while earning his first playoff overtime victory in four career tries.

Primeau (2-2) made 32 saves, including a diving glove stop on Matthew Seminoff in overtime. Bradly Nadeau, Evan Vierling, Ivan Ryabkin and Noah Philp scored for Chicago.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 28 – TEXAS 2, Chicago 0

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 30 – Chicago 5, TEXAS 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Sat., May 2 – CHICAGO 2, Texas 1

Game 4 – Sun., May 3 – Texas 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT)

Game 5 – Tue., May 5 – Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern