Rocket lock up Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy

The Laval Rocket have secured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s overall regular-season champions for the 2024-25 season.

Guided by head coach Pascal Vincent, who is in his first season with the club, the Rocket have a league-best record of 47-19-3-2 (99 points) following Friday night’s 5-1 victory over Belleville. They have secured their second division title, and will have home-ice advantage for as long as they remain in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Rocket are the first full affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens to finish first overall in the AHL since the 1991-92 Fredericton Canadiens. (The Hamilton Bulldogs, a shared affiliate of the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, won the Kilpatrick Trophy in 2002-03.)

The Kilpatrick Trophy was instituted in 1997 and is named in honor of AHL Hall of Famer Macgregor Kilpatrick.