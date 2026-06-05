Leach named head coach of Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have named Jay Leach head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Leach joins the Rangers organization after spending the last five seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with the Boston Bruins (2004-26) and Seattle Kraken (2021-24).

Leach, 46, was head coach of the Providence Bruins for four seasons (2017-21), winning two division titles. He also served briefly as an interim head coach with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2015-16, and owns a career head coaching record of 139-77-16-11 (.628).

Leach has also been an assistant coach in Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, helping the Bruins reach the conference finals in 2017, and served as a coach at the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016 and 2018.

A former defenseman, Leach enjoyed a 12-year professional playing career that included 499 games in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Norfolk Admirals, Portland Pirates, Lowell/Albany Devils and Worcester Sharks. Leach also played 70 games in the NHL with New Jersey, San Jose, Montreal, Tampa Bay and Boston.