Letestu named head coach of Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche have hired Mark Letestu as the head coach of the franchise’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Letestu, 40, spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, helping the club to a North Division title in 2023-24 and a trip to the conference finals that spring.

Letestu had a 13-year professional playing career that included 567 games in the National Hockey League skating for Pittsburgh, Columbus, Edmonton and Winnipeg. Signed by the Penguins out of Western Michigan University, Letestu made his pro debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2007 and played 255 AHL games with the Penguins and Monsters, totaling 72 goals and 112 assists for 184 points.

A native of Elk Point, Alta., Letestu succeeds Aaron Schneekloth, who was hired as an assistant coach by the Seattle Kraken last month.