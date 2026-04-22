Lettieri’s hat trick leads Marlies to Game 1 win

Vinni Lettieri notched a natural hat trick as part of a four-point night to propel the Toronto Marlies to a 5-0 win over Rochester in Game 1 of their North Division first-round series on Wednesday.

The Amerks look to stave off elimination when they host Game 2 of the best-of-three match-up on Friday.

Michael Pezzetta and Bo Groulx gave the Marlies a 2-0 lead before Lettieri finished the scoring. He scored in the final minute of the first period to make it 3-0 lead and added two more goals late in the second.

Artur Akhtyamov needed just 16 saves to earn the shutout in his playoff debut. Toronto finished with a 32-16 advantage in shots on goal.

Rochester has lost six straight games going back to the regular season, and has dropped its last eight visits to Toronto since its last win on Feb. 19, 2024.

(Toronto leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – TORONTO 5, Rochester 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern