News

Lightning acquire Hildeby from Toronto

by AHL PR

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired goaltender Dennis Hildeby, along with a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a third-round pick in 2028, from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Nick Paul.

Hildeby is a two-time AHL All-Star and a 2026 Calder Cup champion who went 10-8-5 with a 2.71 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in 23 regular-season appearances for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this past season. He also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Maple Leafs, going 5-7-4 (2.80, .914) with one shutout.

A fourth-round choice by Toronto in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hildeby has played 96 games in the AHL with the Marlies, going 47-29-16 with a 2.57 GAA, a .906 save percentage and six shutouts. He represented the Marlies in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2024 and 2025.

Over 26 career NHL appearances, Hildeby has a record of 8-10-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

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