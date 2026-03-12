Lightning acquire Mitchell, send two to Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forwards Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak.

Mitchell has registered four goals, 16 assists and a plus-27 rating in 45 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season. He had signed as a free agent with Detroit on July 1, 2025.

Over six pro seasons, Mitchell has recorded 27 goals and 86 assists for 113 points along with a plus-51 rating in 201 AHL games with Grand Rapids, Providence and Rockford.

A second-round selection by Chicago in the 2017 NHL Draft, Mitchell has four goals and 15 assists in 110 career NHL contests with the Blackhawks and Bruins.

Milne was acquired by the Lightning on Dec. 28, 2025, in a trade with Minnesota. He has notched two goals and four assists in 34 AHL games between the Syracuse Crunch and the Iowa Wild this season.

The fourth-year pro has appeared in 191 career AHL games with Syracuse and Iowa, totaling 32 goals and 34 assists for 66 points.

Milne was a third-round pick by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with Minnesota last season, appearing in one game.

Stachowiak is in his first pro season of play in North America after skating in Germany since 2020. He has nine goals and eight assists in 38 games with Syracuse.

Stachowiak also represented Germany at the 2026 Olympics, notching one assist in two games.