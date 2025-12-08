Lightning, Flyers trade defensemen

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Ethan Samson from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt.

Samson, 22, has played 10 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, collecting four assists.

The third-year pro from Delta, B.C., has totaled 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 142 career AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley. He was originally a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Schmidt, 22, has one assist in 13 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season.

A second-year pro, the native of Midland, Mich., has skated in 63 career AHL contests with Syracuse, registering three goals and four assists.