Lightning, Predators trade AHL forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Anthony Angello from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Jesse Ylonen.

Angello, a seventh-year pro from Albany, N.Y., has tallied seven goals and seven assists in 41 games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this season.

In 320 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Angello has totaled 68 goals and 65 assists for 133 points.

Angello was a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2014 NHL Draft and has notched three goals and two assists in 31 career NHL games with the Penguins.

Ylonen has registered eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 47 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season.

Selected by Montreal in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ylonen has 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 111 career NHL games with the Canadiens. He spent all of 2023-24 in the NHL, appearing in 59 contests for Montreal.

In 167 career AHL outings with Syracuse and Laval, Ylonen has tallied 42 goals and 68 assists for 110 points.