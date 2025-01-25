Lightning, Rangers trade AHL forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Ryder Korczak from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Lucas Edmonds.

Korczak, 22, has three goals and eight assists in 35 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season. The second-year pro has totaled 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 107 AHL contests.

Korczak made his Calder Cup Playoff debut last season, collecting one goal and one assist in 10 games.

A native of Yorkton, Sask., Korczak was a third-round pick by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Edmonds, who turns 24 on Monday, has one goal and four assists in 26 appearances for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season. In his third pro season, Edmonds has registered 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 120 career AHL games with Syracuse.

The native of North Bay, Ont., was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Lightning.