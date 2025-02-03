Lightning sign Halverson to NHL deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a two-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 season.

Halverson has played 26 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, posting a 12-7-7 record with a .918 save percentage. He also ranks sixth in the AHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and tied for first with four shutouts. He had been selected to represent the Crunch at this weekend’s AHL All-Star Classic.

In 92 career AHL games with Syracuse, Tucson and Hartford, Halverson has a record of 37-39-14 with a 2.87 GAA, a .900 save percentage and five shutouts. He also made seven appearances with the Crunch in last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, posting a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

The native of Traverse City, Mich., was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, and has appeared in one NHL contest, making his debut with the Rangers on Feb. 17, 2018, at Ottawa.

Halverson signed an AHL contract with the Crunch on Nov. 28, 2023.