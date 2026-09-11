Lightning sign Lind to tryout

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Kole Lind to a professional tryout agreement.

Lind has played 454 games in the AHL with the Utica Comets, Charlotte Checkers, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Texas Stars, totaling 122 goals and 197 assists for 319 points. Last season in Texas, he poosted 11 goals and 24 assists in 70 games with the Stars.

The ninth-year pro has also registered 59 points (24g, 35a) in 63 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping Coachella Valley reach the Finals in 2023 and 2024. His 31 points during the 2023 postseason were tied for the ninth-most ever in a single playoff year.

A second-round pick by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft, Lind has collected two goals and six assists in 31 career NHL appearances with the Canucks and Seattle Kraken.