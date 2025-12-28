Lightning, Wild make trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Michael Milne from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Boris Katchouk. Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch have acquired defenseman Wyatt Newpower from the Iowa Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Milne, 23, has skated in 15 AHL games with Iowa this season, recording two goals and five points. A third-round pick by Minnesota in the 2022 NHL Draft, Milne has appeared in 172 career AHL games, all with Iowa, tallying 32 goals and 33 assists for 65 points.

The native of Abbotsford, B.C., made his NHL debut with Minnesota last season, appearing in one game.

Katchouk has four goals and six assists in 21 games with Syracuse in 2025-26, along with skating in three NHL games with the Lightning. The eighth-year pro has totaled 64 goals and 90 assists for 154 points in 261 career AHL games with Syracuse, Rockford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Katchouk, a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 15 goals and 21 assists in 179 career NHL contests with the Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators.

Newpower has appeared in 23 games for Iowa this season, recording three assists.

A sixth-year pro from Hugo, Minn., Newpower has totaled 11 goals and 36 assists in 235 career AHL contests with Iowa, Bridgeport, Grand Rapids and Cleveland.