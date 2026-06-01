Malhotra named Vancouver head coach

The Vancouver Canucks have named Manny Malhotra head coach.

Malhotra joins Vancouver after spending the last two seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. In 2024-25, he led the team to a record of 44-24-2-2 (92 points) in the regular season, followed by a 16-8 mark in the playoffs and the first Calder Cup championship ever by a Vancouver affiliate. He also oversaw the development of many prospects who played in Vancouver in 2025-26, including Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson, Aatu Räty, Elias Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Victor Mancini, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Ty Mueller, Nils Åman and Nikita Tolopilo.

He finished with a combined record of 72-61-6-5 (.538) in his two seasons in Abbotsford.

Malhotra, who previously served as an assistant coach in the NHL with Vancouver and Toronto, played 991 games in the NHL and 71 more in the AHL over an 18-year professional playing career. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2000, making him one of 19 people ever to win Calder Cups as both a player and a head coach.