Manson named head coach of Gulls

The Anaheim Ducks have named Dave Manson head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

In addition, Kelly Buchberger and Steve McCarthy have been named assistant coaches, joining goaltending coach Jeff Glass and video coordinator Lucas Hurtt.

This is the first head-coaching position for Manson, who has spent the last 24 years as an assistant or associate coach since his retirement from playing in 2002. The 59-year-old Manson served as an assistant coach with the Gulls last season, helping the team earn its first berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs since 2022.

Manson previously spent four seasons as an assistant with the Bakersfield Condors before being elevated to the Edmonton Oilers along with head coach Jay Woodcroft on Feb. 10, 2022. He has spent most of his coaching career in the Western Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders, serving as an assistant coach from 2002-09 and as an associate coach from 2012-18. He also spent three seasons with the Prince Albert Mintos midget AAA program.

The Prince Albert, Sask., native played 1,103 games in the NHL over 16 pro seasons, skating for Chicago, Edmonton, Winnipeg/Phoenix, Montreal, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto.

Buchberger, 59, returns to the AHL where he most recently served as an assistant coach with the Laval Rocket from 2021-24, helping them reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022.

Buchberger spent 13 seasons in various capacities in the Edmonton Oilers organization from 2004 to 2017, including head coach of the AHL’s Springfield Falcons (2007-08) and assistant coach with the AHL’s Edmonton Road Runners (2004-05). He was also an assistant with the Oilers from 2008-14 and served as director of player development.

McCarthy, 45, had been with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization for 10 seasons, serving as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Monsters from 2016-21 before being promoted to the same position with the Blue Jackets.

McCarthy played 191 AHL games over his 16 pro seasons, skating for Norfolk, Chicago, Abbotsford, Springfield, Iowa and Lake Erie. He also appeared in 302 NHL games with Chicagom, Vancouver and Atlanta.