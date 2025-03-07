Maple Leafs add Johnson from Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Reese Johnson from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Johnson has registered four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 49 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season. He has also skated in three games with Minnesota.

A sixth-year pro from Red Deer, Alta., Johnson has played 132 career games in the AHL with Iowa and Rockford, compiling 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points.

In 144 career NHL games with Chicago and Minnesota, Johnson has recorded seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points.