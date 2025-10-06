Maple Leafs claim Primeau, Blais

The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed goaltender Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes, and forward Sammy Blais off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Primeau posted the best single-season record in AHL history at 21-2-2 (.880) in 26 appearances for the Laval Rocket in 2024-25, including wins in each of his first 10 decisions and an 11-0-2 streak to close out the regular season. Primeau also finished second in the league with a 1.96 goals-against average and third with a .927 save percentage, and earned a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award as the Rocket tied for the fewest goals allowed in the AHL.

Primeau also made 11 appearances with Montreal in 2024-25, going 2-3-1 with a 4.70 GAA and an .836 save percentage.

Primeau has appeared in 149 career AHL games over his six pro seasons, all with Laval, going 84-44-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 13 shutouts. He also has a .920 save percentage in 24 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, helping the Rocket reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022 and 2025. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 and the Canadian Division All-Star Team in 2020-21.

Primeau was originally a seventh-round pick by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft. He is 13-24-7 with a 3.69 GAA, an .884 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 career NHL games.

Blais won a Calder Cup championship with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2025, recording 14 goals and 26 assists in 51 regular-season games along with six goals and 13 assists in 23 postseason contests.

In 199 career AHL games with Abbotsford, Hartford, San Antonio and Chicago, Blais has totaled 69 goals and 76 assists for 145 points.

Selected by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Blais has collected 27 goals and 44 assists in 257 career NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.