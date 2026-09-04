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Maple Leafs sign Brisson

by AHL PR
Photo: Brad Repplinger/AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract.

Brisson, 24, played 66 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2025-26, ranking second on the team in both goals (19) and points (37). He was Hartford’s representative at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, and also recorded one assist in three NHL games with the New York Rangers.

A fifth-year pro out of the University of Michigan, Brisson has totaled 66 goals and 79 assists for 145 points in 244 career AHL contests with Hartford and Henderson. He also has two goals and seven assistrs in 27 NHL games between the Rangers and Vegas.

Brisson was a first-round pick (29th overall) by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft.

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