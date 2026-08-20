Divver named recipient of 2025-26 Ellery Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that veteran hockey writer Mark Divver has been selected as the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award for the 2025-26 season.

The James H. Ellery Memorial Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the American Hockey League. It was first awarded in 1964-65 and honors the late Jim Ellery, who served the AHL for 17 years as league secretary and publicity director until his death in 1964.

A Rhode Island native, Divver has been around hockey in Providence since his days growing up rooting for the AHL’s Reds. He has covered the Providence Bruins — as well as the Boston Bruins and local college hockey — for more than three decades, including 31 years at the Providence Journal. With his dedication, professionalism and deep understanding of the American Hockey League, Divver is widely considered an essential follow for fans of New England’s hockey scene, reporting on the Bruins for various outlets in the region along with his own website, Rinkside Rhode Island.

In operation since 1936 and currently celebrating its 90th anniversary, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.