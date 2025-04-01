Mark Laforest (1962-2025)

The American Hockey League is remembering Mark Laforest, who died Monday at the age of 62.

Laforest spent the majority of his 14-year professional career in the AHL, playing for the Adirondack Red Wings, Hershey Bears, Newmarket Saints, Binghamton Rangers, New Haven Senators and Prince Edward Island Senators. He also spent two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals in the International Hockey League.

Laforest posted a record of 149-116-26 in 306 career AHL appearances and won the league’s Aldege “Baz” Bastien Award twice, in 1986-87 and again in 1990-91. He also backstopped Adirondack to a Calder Cup championship in 1986, going 12-5 in 17 appearances that spring.

Undrafted, Laforest also played 103 games in the National Hockey League, seeing time with Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto and Ottawa.