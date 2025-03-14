Marlies acquire Baddock from Rockford

The Toronto Marlies have acquired forward Brandon Baddock from the Rockford IceHogs for future considerations.

Baddock has notched three goals and four assists in 38 games for the IceHogs in 2024-25, his eighth pro season.

In 424 career AHL games with Rockford, Iowa, Laval and Binghamton, Baddock has totaled 24 goals and 38 assists for 62 points.

A sixth-round choice by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft, Baddock has played one game in the NHL, making his debut with Montreal on Dec. 30, 2021. He signed an AHL contract with the IceHogs on Oct. 10, 2023.