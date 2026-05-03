Marlies’ barrage grounds Rocket again in Game 3

Logan Shaw scored 11 seconds into the game and Toronto never looked back, rolling to a 6-2 win over Laval to take a 2-1 series lead on Sunday afternoon.

The Marlies host Game 4 on Tuesday with a chance to close out the best-of-five series.

Lucas Condotta took a high-sticking penalty off the opening faceoff and Shaw scored six seconds into the power play to give Toronto a quick 1-0 lead.

Easton Cowan, Henry Thrun and Alex Nylander extended the lead to 4-0 before the first intermission, ending Rocket starter Kaapo Kähkönen’s night.

When Ryan Tverberg made it 5-0 with 5:47 left in the second period, it was the 11th consecutive goal scored by the Marlies after the Rocket had taken a 2-0 lead in Game 2.

Cédric Paré closed out the scoring and Artur Akhtyamov (3-1) finished with 26 saves in the win.

Alex Belzile and Owen Beck had the goals for Laval. Hunter Shepard allowed two goals on 12 shots in relief of Kähkönen (1-2), who made eight saves in the first period.

(Toronto leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – LAVAL 3, Toronto 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – Toronto 6, LAVAL 2

Game 3 – Sun., May 3 – TORONTO 6, Laval 2

Game 4 – Tue., May 5 – Laval at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 8 – Toronto at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern