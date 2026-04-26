Marlies bounce Amerks to reach division semis

The Toronto Marlies advanced to the North Division semifinals with a 4-2 win over the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon.

The Marlies won the series, two games to one, to set up a meeting with the Laval Rocket beginning Wednesday evening.

Logan Shaw scored twice for Toronto and Dennis Hildeby made 29 saves as the Marlies escaped the first round after losing to Belleville in 2024 and to Cleveland in 2025.

Konsta Helenius and Olivier Nadeau scored for the Amerks, but Rochester could not draw even before William Villeneuve sealed the victory with a rink-length empty-net goal at 18:30 of the third.

Coming off a Game 2 shutout, Devon Levi stopped 35 of 38 shots for Rochester.

(Toronto wins series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – TORONTO 5, Rochester 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – ROCHESTER 4, Toronto 0

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – TORONTO 4, Rochester 2