Marlies’ Clifford joins Maple Leafs in player development role

Kyle Clifford has announced his retirement following 15 professional seasons to assume a player development role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Clifford, 34, spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Marlies, posting four goals and four assists in 17 games in 2024-25.

A second-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2009 NHL Draft, Clifford played 753 games in the NHL with the Kings, Maple Leafs and Blues. He won Stanley Cup championships with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.

Clifford, who made his pro debut with the AHL’s Manchester Monarchs during the 2010 Calder Cup Playoffs, appeared in 127 regular-season games in the AHL with Ontario and Toronto, recording 25 goals and 34 assists.