Marlies’ Crocker named voice of the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, and radio broadcast partners Sportsnet and TSN, announced today that longtime Toronto Marlies broadcast play-by-play personality Todd Crocker has been named the team’s new radio play-by-play host.

Crocker succeeds Joe Bowen, who served as the voice of the Maple Leafs for 44 seasons before his retirement following the 2025-26 season. Crocker will partner with color commentator Jim Ralph, who will enter his 29th season in the role, to call all of the Maple Leafs action this season.

“The Toronto Marlies have paved the way for many players’ path to the NHL over the years, but the program has also contributed to the development of hundreds of professionals off the ice, with Todd being the latest strong example of that,” said Phil King, Chief Business Officer at MLSE. “Todd has been an extremely valuable member of the organization for more than 13 years and we look forward to him making this role his own as the Maple Leafs take to the ice later this month for the 109th season in franchise history.”

Crocker brings almost 20 seasons of broadcast play-by-play experience to his role with the Maple Leafs, including the past 13 seasons with the Marlies and previous experience as the play-by-play voice for the Hamilton Bulldogs, both in the American Hockey League. He called the Marlies’ Calder Cup championships in 2018 and 2026, and was part of the broadcast teams for the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019 and 2023.

Play-by-play for the Marlies will be hosted by David Bowen for the majority of games this season. Ben Shulman and Matt Cullen are sharing responsibilities for the remaining games.

David Bowen will take the booth at Coca-Cola Coliseum while also entering his fifth year as the play-by-play commentator for the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves, the hockey club where he previously played as a goaltender.

Cullen joins the Marlies broadcast with more than 10 years of experience in play-by-play commentary for various sports as well as being a five-time Olympic play-by-play commentator, most recently calling hockey at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano-Cortina.

Shulman brings extensive play-by-play experience across baseball, basketball and international sports. He is in his third season as a full-time member of the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast team on Sportsnet, having made his debut with the club in 2022.