Marlies power past Rocket to even series

The Toronto Marlies scored six unanswered goals and evened their North Division semifinal series with a 6-2 win over Laval at Place Bell on Friday night.

Toronto hosts Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Sunday afternoon.

The Marlies, who were 3-for-29 on the power play in nine previous games against Laval this season, scored four times with the man advantage on Friday, and also registered a shorthanded empty-net goal.

Easton Cowan recorded a goal and two assists, and Logan Shaw, Cedric Paré and Vinni Lettieri each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Luke Haymes’ goal with 1:51 left in the second period broke a 2-2 tie and defenseman William Villeneuve tallied three assists for the Marlies.

Artur Akhtyamov (2-1) made 29 saves for Toronto in his first start of the series.

Laurent Dauphin and Joshua Roy scored for the Rocket.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – LAVAL 3, Toronto 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – Toronto 6, LAVAL 2

Game 3 – Sun., May 3 – Laval at Toronto, 4:00

Game 4 – Tue., May 5 – Laval at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 8 – Toronto at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern