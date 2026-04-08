Marlies secure trip to postseason

The Toronto Marlies clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday with a 4-3 overtime win against Utica.

Toronto is heading to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year and for the 15th time overall. They reached the Calder Cup Finals in 2012 and won their only championship in 2018.

The Marlies are one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.