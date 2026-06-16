Marlies staying focused as they return home

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

The Toronto Marlies have created some more havoc since last they skated at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

On June 5, they defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take a 3-2 series lead. Since then, they hit the road, finished off the Penguins in a Game 6 overtime victory, and then went to Chicago and took the first two games of the Calder Cup Finals.

If the Marlies accomplish their objectives this week, they won’t be going back on the road.

Back in front of their home fans for the first time in 11 days, the Marlies are looking to take a stranglehold on the Finals as they host the Chicago Wolves in Game 3 tonight (7 ET, , FloHockey 24/7, Sportsnet 360, NHL Network, NHL Network Radio).

Toronto has flourished on the road, winning six straight and sitting at 9-3 this postseason. Home ice has been less bountiful, however. They are just 5-4 in their nine home dates this postseason. But the Marlies have been remarkably resilient. A team that had a decidedly ho-hum regular season, finishing fourth in the North Division, has shown an ability to come back in games against some of the AHL’s top competition.

These Marlies just don’t quit.

They erased two Chicago leads in Game 1 on Friday night. They did it twice more on Sunday in Game 2. And when the Wolves pushed back, scoring with 16.7 seconds to go in regulation to take the game to overtime. Marlies captain Logan Shaw struck 3:46 into overtime for a 5-4 victory that put them in control of this series coming home. Toronto’s top line of Shaw between Bo Groulx and Vinni Lettieri has been dominant, combining for 12 points in the series already.

But now comes the likely Chicago pushback. The Wolves have had their own successes this postseason, outlasting the Texas Stars, upsetting the powerhouse Grand Rapids Griffins, and then taking Games 6 and 7 at Colorado to get themselves this match-up with Toronto. The Marlies went through this situation against the Penguins as well, snagging two victories at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton only to see the Penguins win two out of three in Toronto.

The Marlies saw some of that Chicago response to start Game 2 when Charles Alexis Legault’s goal 1:53 in put them behind. Head coach John Gruden addressed that afterward.

“They came out ready to go, and it’s not like we weren’t ready,” Gruden said. “A team’s back against the wall, you’re in their home building, they’re going to have some pushback right away to start a game.”

However, the Marlies answered back with Groulx’s first goal, fell behind again, and responded with Alex Nylander’s penalty-shot goal to make it 2-2. The Wolves haven’t gone away, but neither have the Marlies.

“Hey, our guys have been through this all playoffs long,” Gruden continued. “No quit. Next-man-up mentality and fortunate enough to find a way.”

It’s a hectic time around Exhibition Place in Toronto these days. It will be a standing room only crowd tonight – and likely Thursday and Friday (if necessary) as well – at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The FIFA World Cup 2026 hosts games next door at BMO Field on Wednesday and Saturday.

But while this isn’t a regular-season game and these Wolves are no ordinary opponent, the Marlies can’t be overwhelmed by the moment.

“We’re just going to go out and be the best version of us,” Gruden stressed. “We don’t have to put out a show. We don’t have to do anything spectacular. We just have to again lean on one another to help us out through these times, because it’s an exciting time. Everyone should want to play in these moments.”